“Mental agility is the capacity to respond to events in a flexible way and be able to move quickly between different ideas,” she explains. “If you’re mentally agile, you can take in change and find the best course of action to move forward despite unpredictable events.

“It’s not about having all the answers – but about being confident that you can figure out a new way of doing things to get where you want to go.”

While mental agility shares similarities with problem solving skills, it’s more than that. People who have good mental agility are not only able to solve problems easily, but to handle a situation in which that problem may be constantly changing, and do so in a confident way – an ability which has become even more crucial during the pandemic.