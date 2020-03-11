How to safeguard your mental health when you’re freelance

Oh, how lovely it’ll be to not have to deal with the smell of colleague Linda’s eggy lunch. And it is. But it can also be a little isolating. In fact, nearly 40% of people feel lonely after going freelance according to a survey by Aldermore. And this lack of human contact can have very real consequences to our health: loneliness actually compromises the immune system, it causes insomnia, increases your susceptibility to depression and can actually cause poor digestion and health (that’ll be the constant fridge visits then…)

But a plethora of options are available to beat just about every one of these.

1) Shared work spaces (essentially pay-as-you-go office contracts, where memberships can vary from monthly hot-desking to a fixed fee for a private office).

These aren’t exactly new but they are becoming more flexible in their pricing structures (useful when freelancing rarely guarantees a set monthly wage) and also extremely targeted, meaning you can pick the one whose culture, members and perks are most advantageous to you and your career.

Obviously you can also work in a coffee shop, library, café etc and a brilliant new app called AndCo has just launched, which matches Londoners with restaurants, cafes and bars which have a spare table for you and your laptop. For a £20 membership fee you get unlimited access to any of its venues, along with free coffee and food discounts.

2) Curate your own network

“I think it’s important to have both an online and offline network,” advises Annie Ridout, author of The Freelance Mum: A Career Guide for Better Work-Life balance, published by 4th Estate, January 2019. “I’ve found it hugely beneficial being part of a closed freelancer’s Facebook group (like The No 1 Freelance Ladies Buddies Agency) where you can share tips and advice, job opportunities and ask questions. The common belief is that the online world causes loneliness and disconnects us from one another but for me, that’s simply not true. I feel really connected to other female freelancers in that group when I post and they respond – or vice versa – and ‘conversations’ begin.”

There are online support networks in most industries, or you can start your own via a straightforward Facebook group. Alternatively join one of the many online networking and support groups (which typically have regular events you can go along to for much-needed in-person interactions ) such as: meetup.com, Southwoodsocialhub.co.uk, Riposte Presents events, womenschapter.com and make sure you go along to events such as Stylist Live Luxe (which has various talks cover all manner of work issues) and Women of the World Festival at the Southbank Centre (the best place to network and meet inspiring women).