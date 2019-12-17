Angela Hartnett, 51, is a chef and the owner of four restaurants, including the Michelin-starred Murano in Mayfair. She lives in east London with her husband and her best friend

MY ALARM GOES OFF…

At around 6.30am. I normally snooze for half an hour while listening to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme. The first thing I’ll do when I get out of bed is make a black coffee. Then I head into work. I don’t tend to have anything for breakfast.

I’M RESPONSIBLE FOR…

My restaurants. At the end of the day, I own them and the buck stops with me – it’s my name above the door. Along with my team, I’m responsible for ensuring that the food goes out at the same level we want the service to be at and that we make enough money to pay our suppliers.

I GOT THE JOB…

After I finished college. I started my career in hospitality, working at The Free Press pub then The Blue Boar in Cambridge. Next, I did a stint in Barbados at Tamarind Cove. After that I came to London and ended up working with Gordon Ramsay for 17 years, starting in the Aubergine days [the Chelsea restaurant opened under Ramsay in 1993]. I continued working in restaurants right up until I bought Murano in Mayfair, which opened in 2008. In our first week we had about seven critics come along, including four in the same night, which was a lot given that the restaurant didn’t have many tables at the time. Now, nearly 12 years later, Murano is still going strong.