Our perception of micromanagement

“It doesn’t make sense to hire smart people and then tell them what to do. We hire smart people so they can tell us what to do.”

So said Steve Jobs, and it’s a quote which is sure to resonate with many people reading this right now. Because, when it comes to finding a genuinely happy and fulfilling workplace, this idea of autonomy is usually high on our lists. We want to have a say in our careers, we want to have control over our own workloads, and, above all else, we want to feel trusted by our employers.

An inflexible manager, then, is almost guaranteed to leave someone feeling deflated – not to mention spark dissatisfied whispers of micromanagement.

The negative effects of micromanagement

In a recent survey published by Fingerprint For Success, a staggering 79% of people said they had experienced micromanagement in the workplace.

A further 69% even said they were considering leaving their job because of it.