So, what were the reasons for such an increase in productivity?

Well, because there was less time to get work done, people chose to spend less time in meetings. They were either shortened, took place online or cancelled altogether.

Unsurprisingly, 92.1% of workers said they enjoyed the four-day week and Microsoft said it is planning on repeating the exercise.

And it’s not just about performing better inside working hours. When people get that extra day off to relax, they have more time to sleep, exercise, cook nutritious food or work on their relationships.