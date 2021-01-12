Stephanie wanted to work somewhere, well, cool - a website like Vice - that catered to her peers, or that, in her words, “everyone’s heard of”. But none of those jobs were forthcoming. She found herself in a nonprofit job, but the work environment was so toxic that she quit within two months.

What was left? Waiting tables at a pizza place, applying to 10 jobs a week, hearing nothing. Her entire sense of trajectory was thrown. She spent time drinking with her coworkers, because what else was there to do. She dated a bartender, and the relationship became abusive.

She was desperate to get out of waiting tables, but the only way to build her writing portfolio was to write for free, which is what she did. Four years after graduation, she managed to land a job at a non-profit, where she makes just over minimum wage, with no real path for advancement.