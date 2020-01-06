Although we may not realise it, our ability to recall – and retain – key information is an important part of our everyday lives. While there are specific note taking techniques and organisation systems that can help us to stay on top of everything we have to do, sometimes we have to rely on our memory to get us through – and that’s where forgetfulness becomes a problem.

The fact of the matter is that some of us have worse memories than others. When forgetting key information can get in the way of our productivity and career progress, however, improving our memory recall becomes incredibly important.

So how can we do that? According to a new study by psychology researchers from Ball State University, the answer could lie in the practice of mindfulness.