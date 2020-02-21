MY COMMUTE IS…

Pretty easy. But I do run for the train. Every. Single. Morning. From there, I start setting up my day – going through emails: replying; flagging; forwarding. I don’t like arriving at my desk with loads to respond to.

I GOT MY JOB…

By working my way up. I started as a temp PA at London Records. I then worked in artist relations at A&M Records and Polydor [part of Universal Music]. I’ve been in my current position for 22 years.

MY TYPICAL DAY…

Begins with a team meeting at our office in King’s Cross. We’re four women and from the moment I wake up WhatsApp is pinging with messages – it’s how we communicate and brainstorm. But it’s also important to sit down and talk through everything. We begin with the question “how are you?” and mean it. We work on about 20 projects at once – and often problems don’t have an easy solution. This could be creating an event that launches a new artist to the media, or booking a private dining room for an artist and 30 friends last minute. Relationships with hotels and restaurants are a key part of the job.