It’s Thursday afternoon and Sonia’s colleagues are about to head out for a leaving do at a local bar. Despite their pleas to join them, she politely declines – even if it is just for a quick glass of lemonade.

As a Muslim woman, recruitment consultant Sonia avoids places where alcohol is sold, including bars, pubs and clubs. Unfortunately, these are the types of places where her colleagues prefer to socialise.

“I enjoy my job and have a great rapport with my colleagues,” Sonia tells Stylist. “But I find it hard to network and socialise with them outside of work because there is a heavy drinking culture in this industry.”

Unfortunately, this is a predicament faced by many Muslim women in the workplace who, because of their faith, struggle to fit in, or worse, are unable to progress in their careers.