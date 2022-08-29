Honest Boss: “I’ve got my dream job offer but the pay is bad. How do I negotiate?”
Conversations around salary are often nerve-wracking, and even more so when you it’s your dream job at stake. Here, The Honest Boss advises one woman on how to negotiate for what she deserves.
“After a long and nerve-wracking interview process, I recently received my dream job offer at a company I really respect and want to work for. I am thrilled. The only problem is the salary is less than I’m currently being paid and below industry standard generally. I want to negotiate but I’m scared they’ll rescind the offer or I’ll put my foot in it – how do I do it successfully?”
Gemma, 27, graphic designer
You are quite right to feel peeved. It seems very unfair that you’ve been put through such an arduous experience just to end up being offered less money than you are currently earning. This situation usually happens when someone switches from a high-paying sector such as a City job to a lower-paid sector such as a charity. In those cases, candidates are often prepared to accept a lower salary in order to gain greater job satisfaction and the salary difference is transparent from the outset.
This doesn’t appear to be the case with you. While I am annoyed on your behalf, I think you are in a very good position to negotiate for a better salary and should have little fear that the job offer will be rescinded. Your new employer has vetted you thoroughly and decided you are the ideal candidate. Although it might not feel like it, this means that you hold certain power in what will become a new negotiation.
Let’s recount the facts: this company has invested considerable time and effort while whittling down the job candidates to choose you as their preferred person. Therefore they will not feel inclined to return to their ‘second best’ choice. I have interviewed tons of people during my career so feel confident about knowing how the interviewer is feeling. Even when a shortlist is made up of only two or three names, there is almost always a frontrunner and the other names on that list are really there as a comparison to prove why the chosen candidate is the best. Whenever I made my final decision about an interviewee, it was never a close-run thing. The best candidate was usually head and shoulders above the others on the shortlist.
So much of interviewing is about more than qualifications and ability – success often boils down to the chemistry between the interviewer and the job hunter. It’s a little like dating: when you know, you just know! I once offered someone a job and was devastated when she turned me down. When she tried to resign to join my team, her boss didn’t want to let her go and promoted her to a level beyond what I could offer. In the end, I did a rethink of my department and shuffled jobs so that two people were promoted from within. I decided that if I couldn’t have my chosen person then I would aim to upskill those already on the team. I was not prepared to return to my shortlist of rejected candidates.
My hunch is the company that has offered you this job is playing a negotiating game with you. In the interviews, you will have clearly expressed great enthusiasm about landing your dream job and they are assuming that you will accept the job offer, no matter what the terms. However, they will be fully expecting you to come back to them with a request for more money so that is what I would recommend you do now. In fact, if you don’t ask, they may even judge you for seeming weak. You need to send a very straightforward email saying that you’re delighted to be offered the job but are very disappointed with the salary as it’s less than you currently earn. Then suggest the figure that you’re comfortable with, one that would entice you to accept the offer immediately – the minimum being what you currently earn but ideally an additional 20% on top.
Of course, there is a chance they will say no as they may not have the budget, but at least you will have demonstrated your sense of self-worth and it’s hard to imagine anyone holding that against you. They should respect you more for having asked in such a reasonable manner. Apart from anything else, the person who has offered you the job now looks a bit dim as, due to their short-sightedness, they have lost their preferred candidate at the last hurdle.
If they stick stubbornly with their original offer, you could ask for something else of value instead, for example, more holidays, flexible working, travel allowance, private health insurance, a salary review in six months – whatever it is that will make you feel better. You need a signal from this potential employer that they genuinely want you on the team. If nothing at all new is offered, you will need to make your decision by weighing up how much money matters to you versus landing your dream job. It will probably take some time to get back to your current salary level, so you need to think very hard about your financial ambitions.
If you don’t get any improvements on the offer, there’s a risk you’ll take the job but feel forever resentful. That is not a good position for either you or your new employer. Your final decision should be based on whatever will bring you most happiness and only you can make that call.
Image designed by Klawe Rzeczy