You are quite right to feel peeved. It seems very unfair that you’ve been put through such an arduous experience just to end up being offered less money than you are currently earning. This situation usually happens when someone switches from a high-paying sector such as a City job to a lower-paid sector such as a charity. In those cases, candidates are often prepared to accept a lower salary in order to gain greater job satisfaction and the salary difference is transparent from the outset.

This doesn’t appear to be the case with you. While I am annoyed on your behalf, I think you are in a very good position to negotiate for a better salary and should have little fear that the job offer will be rescinded. Your new employer has vetted you thoroughly and decided you are the ideal candidate. Although it might not feel like it, this means that you hold certain power in what will become a new negotiation.

Let’s recount the facts: this company has invested considerable time and effort while whittling down the job candidates to choose you as their preferred person. Therefore they will not feel inclined to return to their ‘second best’ choice. I have interviewed tons of people during my career so feel confident about knowing how the interviewer is feeling. Even when a shortlist is made up of only two or three names, there is almost always a frontrunner and the other names on that list are really there as a comparison to prove why the chosen candidate is the best. Whenever I made my final decision about an interviewee, it was never a close-run thing. The best candidate was usually head and shoulders above the others on the shortlist.

So much of interviewing is about more than qualifications and ability – success often boils down to the chemistry between the interviewer and the job hunter. It’s a little like dating: when you know, you just know! I once offered someone a job and was devastated when she turned me down. When she tried to resign to join my team, her boss didn’t want to let her go and promoted her to a level beyond what I could offer. In the end, I did a rethink of my department and shuffled jobs so that two people were promoted from within. I decided that if I couldn’t have my chosen person then I would aim to upskill those already on the team. I was not prepared to return to my shortlist of rejected candidates.