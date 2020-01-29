This woman was told to take a huge salary cut by a recruiter, for the most pathetic reason

It’s no secret that our society has an issue when it comes to paying women fairly for their work. We’re well versed on the dilemmas of the gender pay gap, but although it can be seriously difficult for women to get a pay rise once they’re in a job, there’s also a huge problem with how many women are missing out on getting a higher salary when going into a new role.

It’s something that’s been highlighted in a recent tweet by social media user @i0sTalia, who says she’s a cloud engineer and artificial intelligence and robotics graduate.

She tweeted her experience of being shamed into a lower salary by a potential recruiter, writing: “Just had a job ring me and tell me that they want to offer me 25k lower than my current salary because they can train me and my current salary is quite a lot for my age so this would be more aligned.”