The authors argue that this fear is all part of the wider problem; and, as such, it shouldn’t be down to women individually to fix the issue. Yes, we can find ways to make savvy and mindful decisions about the work that we agree to take on. But it is also up to organisations to create sustainable change; by reassessing how they assign and reward work of all kinds.

In part, this is a challenge that starts with introducing dialogue around the concept of non-promotable work, and why women do it more than men. “You first need to have the language and understanding that everyone needs to do this [address the problem],” says Weingart. Then companies can think about strategies to tackle it; for example, by assigning non-promotable tasks, rather than asking for volunteers (when women are more likely to put themselves forward).

Addressing inequality is a major incentive for doing this, but so too is the question of retaining talent. The professors say they saw lots of examples of women “wanting to leave their organizations because they got stuck doing this work”.

This bigger challenge is likely to take time, however. So, in the meantime, you can do yourself a favour and politely decline the next “friendly ask” that comes your way at work – especially if there’s a man next door to you who’s just as qualified to do it.

Images: Getty