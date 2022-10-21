These are the top 5 office icks, according to Gen Z

Notoriously a generation that prefers to text or voicenote, it’s clear that plenty of Gen Z workers would rather not deal with professional phone calls. Because let’s be real, there is nothing more anxiety-inducing than that ringing symbol appearing on your screen out of the blue.

“Making outgoing phone calls can be really daunting when you first start in a role. You might not feel confident with what to say or whether you need to address the person formally or informally,” says Butler.

However, these are all normal anxieties to have in the workplace and can be tackled with plenty of practice and an open line of communication with your manager.