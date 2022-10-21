These are the top 5 office icks, according to Gen Z
Icks aren’t just for your dating life… Welcome to the office icks you didn’t even know you had.
In their lifetime, the average person spends around 84,365 hours at work. That’s a hell of a lot of desk hopping, weak instant coffee and water-cooler small talk.
But if working from home and the adoption of hybrid working has taught us anything, it’s that our offices can actually be quite unproductive and inefficient places. Meetings that could be emails, regimented check-ins and workplace red tape are all the kind of things we love to bemoan over a glass of wine at 6pm.
So it’s no surprise that Gen Z – the group famous for cancelling emojis and declaring everything from blonde hair to Harry Potter “cheugy” – have something to say about office culture ‘icks’.
According to workplace solutions expert Adam Butler, founder and CEO of Officeology, there are plenty of facets of office culture that give young people the ick. We heard from Butler – and perused our go-to cultural barometer, TikTok – to identify the most common office culture pet peeves among Gen Z.
1. Having to call someone for something work-related
Notoriously a generation that prefers to text or voicenote, it’s clear that plenty of Gen Z workers would rather not deal with professional phone calls. Because let’s be real, there is nothing more anxiety-inducing than that ringing symbol appearing on your screen out of the blue.
“Making outgoing phone calls can be really daunting when you first start in a role. You might not feel confident with what to say or whether you need to address the person formally or informally,” says Butler.
However, these are all normal anxieties to have in the workplace and can be tackled with plenty of practice and an open line of communication with your manager.
Letting your manager and co-workers know that you struggle with phone calls will allow them to support you by delegating fewer calls to you when you start a new job, advises Butler – or they could even provide a script for you to read.
As inconvenient or annoying as they may feel, speaking on the phone is often an essential part of the working day – and actually much more efficient than 20 back-and-forth emails.
2. Being given a Dell laptop
Did you know your brand of work laptop says something about you? According to a viral video by TikTok user @corporatedumpsterfire, if you’re provided with a Dell laptop, your company is “probably experiencing cash flow issues”. The Lenovo Thinkpad means your company “views you as a number and solely for your productivity”. And “if your company sends you a MacBook Pro, they probably have some extra cash to burn and are spending it unwisely”.
The more you know, huh?
However, Butler advises taking this with a heavy pinch of salt. “I wouldn’t think too deeply into the choice of laptop your company gives you as an employee,” he explains, adding that he “wouldn’t advise being put off by a role based on the equipment you might be provided with.”
3. Making awkward noises to fill the void on video calls
Meaningless chatter simply does make the world of work go round, but that awkward space-filling before the person leading the Zoom joins? Count us out.
“Waiting in a meeting room whilst everyone watches you through their screens can feel a bit strange, and although there’s nothing wrong with humming or making sounds, an alternative silence filler is to strike up conversation with those in the call,” says Butler. “Ask them about their weekend or any plans they have for the evening. Use the opportunity to catch up with your co-workers.”
4. Friday afternoon meetings
Two words: absolutely not.
“Ask yourself, ‘Is this meeting essential, or can it wait until our next scheduled meeting?’ Alternatively, can it be said in an email? Sending updates in an email as opposed to a meeting can also have its benefits. If a team member is away or somebody needs a recap of what was said, then an email is always easy to refer back to.”
5. Messages longer than one sentence
Last but not least, it seems Gen Z is espousing its hatred for paragraphs.
In a video shared by TikTok user @bhills, she explained that recently she’d been receiving more replies in the form of paragraphs when messaging her co-workers for quick updates. “I don’t have the time or the energy, or frankly the interest in reading paragraphs,” she added.
The most popular comment on @bhills’ video states that “paragraphs are for emails, chats are for at most a sentence” – a sentiment that many Gen Z-ers seem to agree with. “If I wanted an essay, I’d send an email or call you. Also, I would have become a professor,” shared one user.
“We all have different communication and management styles. Some of us prefer to know only what’s necessary to complete a task, whereas others may prefer a short call to align on tasks,” says Butler. “It’s important to find out your employees or co-workers’ communication preferences, and work together on deciding what works best for the both of you.”
