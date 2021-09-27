Setting clear and concise boundaries is often easier said than done. The idea of appearing too harsh when doing so and overanalysing how it may be interpreted by others is something that many people think about.

But in a post-pandemic world, where the idea of accidentally brushing past someone on the street can be a cause for concern, boundaries, both big and small, have never seemed more important.

As more people return to offices, where boundaries can well and truly be put to the test, Stylist asked author Lisa Lister to share her best tips on maintaining limits that work for you and those around you.

Reconnect with yourself (before reconnecting with others)

Boundaries are not to keep other people ‘out’. They create a supportive framework that cultivates conditions that will support and nourish you. In order to set clear boundaries with others, you need to know what your needs are.