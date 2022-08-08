“Like many companies, mine has introduced hybrid working and I have to say that my favourite days are when we’re all in the office together. I’m not very good at working in isolation and tend to get quite overwhelmed by the little things without being around my peers and colleagues for reassurance and support.

Even though I’ve been enjoying the camaraderie of the office, my boss has told me that I’m being too disruptive and chatty. It felt a bit like being told off by a schoolteacher. Of course, I understand – people have work to do and I don’t want to make that difficult for anyone. However, after so long away from the office, is it so wrong to want it to be a social environment as well as a professional one? I hate causing a problem, but I don’t want to feel like I can’t chat freely anymore.”

Marie, 32, HR

