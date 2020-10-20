Her Hustle has launched a virtual workspace to combat career loneliness
- Megan Murray
Feeling lonely while working from home? Feminist network Her Hustle is inviting you to try their virtual co-working space this month for free.
As the pandemic drags on, the negative effects of working from home have become hard to ignore.
Studies have shown that merging our home and work environments has caused us to blur the boundaries as the average UK worker is putting in an extra 59 hours of work (the equivalent of seven days) since lockdown first began.
Mental health is also suffering, with half (46%) of UK workers saying they have experienced loneliness while working from home. This is something which isn’t helped when technological problems and communication issues leave us feeling frustrated with colleagues.
As a reaction to the ongoing situation that UK workers are being faced with, Her Hustle’s founders Emma-Louise Boynton and Elspeth Merry have created a virtual workspace, offering daily digital sessions where you can log on – this month for free – and talk to other women who are also struggling to keep on top of their work mo-jo.
Her Hustle is a feminist careers network which aims to demystify the world of work by sharing the stories of success from women at the top of their game and creating a relatable space for freelancers, creatives, side hustlers, full-timers and everyone in between to connect.
If you’ve been dreaming of expanding your network and getting to know other creative, career-minded women, Her Hustle is literally giving you the key to opening that door.
Sessions are running throughout October every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10am-1pm through Zoom via the Her Hustle platform. They offer virtual co-working where you can check in with a group of great women, set daily goals, intentions, and then hold one-another accountable, bounce around ideas and generally structure your day-to-day.
Each session is broken up into three 55-minute segments of individual work with a five min break in between. You’re welcome to turn your camera on for added interaction but it’s equally fine if you’d prefer not to.
The next session coming up is on Thursday which you can access via the Zoom link or sign up to the newsletter to find out about future sessions. Simply log in when you’re feeling lonely or unmotivated and get connecting.
After October these sessions will become part of the Her Hustle membership which is £25 a month and includes workshops, daily virtual co-working, access to a running digital chat, learning tools and all previous webinars.
As part of their virtual co-working space, Her Hustle is also on a mission to help its members improve self-awareness with a series of online events.
Co-founder, Elspeth Merry says: “Self-awareness is key to experiencing personal growth and psychological well-being. Why? Because the better you know yourself and understand the patterns in your behaviour and ways of thinking, the easier it is for you to make positive changes in your life - like creating routines and habits that best prepare you for achieving your goals, overcoming self-imposed obstacles and adapting to new situations.
“That’s why we’ve partnered with the brilliant team at the Paradym app to host a series of monthly workshops designed to help you deepen your self-awareness and boost your emotional well-being. They’ll be leading us through a process of psychological coaching covering the apps five core pillars: love, identity, body, aware, and success.”
She continues: “We know that understanding who you are and what you really want is the first step to building a career you love. So join us in doing that all-important self-work and take that first step.”
The first session will run Wednesday 21 October at 1pm and will focus on boost your self-awareness for success and growth with tickets starting at £30.
Images: Getty / Instagram