If you’ve been dreaming of expanding your network and getting to know other creative, career-minded women, Her Hustle is literally giving you the key to opening that door.

Sessions are running throughout October every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10am-1pm through Zoom via the Her Hustle platform. They offer virtual co-working where you can check in with a group of great women, set daily goals, intentions, and then hold one-another accountable, bounce around ideas and generally structure your day-to-day.

Each session is broken up into three 55-minute segments of individual work with a five min break in between. You’re welcome to turn your camera on for added interaction but it’s equally fine if you’d prefer not to.