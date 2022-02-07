Make sure you take your annual leave

While many of us may have racked up excess days from being unable to travel throughout the pandemic, it’s important to take time to rest regardless of occasion.

“Even if you are just at home, annual leave gives you an opportunity to relax and recharge,” suggests mental health charity Mind.

Get enough sleep

It sounds like an obvious one, but while we know how important getting eight hours is for both our body and mind, we often find reasons and excuses as to why we can’t obtain it. Adding a few easy self-care tricks into your wellness routine or even enjoying a protein-rich breakfast could help you prioritise your sleep health during the work week.

Try to finish work on time

“Without the commute and with the pressures of homeschooling, it’s easier to work late into the evening to try and get everything done,” says Mind. “Once in a while this is OK, but try to make sure you finish work on time most days.”

Ask for help if you need it

You might want to talk to your manager about any issues you are facing that are affecting your health during and outside of work. If you are struggling with exhaustion or burnout, it may be beneficial to take a few days off work while you recover, before returning with a plan in place to guide you through more sustainable working practices.