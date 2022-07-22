The Honest Boss: how do I get my boss to fix my overwhelming workload?
Have you ever had to deal with a boss who expects too much?
“Over the last year, half of my team have quit, and while there are plans to replace their roles in the long term, the company hasn’t had the best financial year so recruitment is on hold. They haven’t accounted for the toll it’s taking on me and my remaining colleagues’ workloads as we’re expected to pick up the slack. Every time I raise it with management, it’s turned back on me as if I’m the problem – that I don’t know how to manage my time or that I’m not coping when I’m just being realistic about the hours I have in the day. I’ve tried to have honest conversations a number of times, but I just end up feeling awful. I don’t know what to do at this point. How can I turn this around?”
Maya*, 26
This is a horrible situation for you and your colleagues. It is especially unfair of your bosses to suggest that it’s your fault for not managing all of this extra work, especially because they had previously agreed to replace those who used to do these jobs. From where I’m sitting, this is inept management that’s tantamount to bullying.
On a more positive note, there are some steps to take that will help maintain your wellbeing during this tumultuous period. Firstly, if your work output is not automatically being monitored, then start recording it yourself, noting the length of time for each task, who was involved and any other relevant details. This log will be useful proof for you to produce at your next performance review, demonstrating not only your capability but your wisdom in tracking your department’s workload.
Secondly, join forces with your departmental colleagues to ensure that, as well as the spotlight when addressing the problem to bosses, you share the burden of the actual extra work. It’s crucial to stick together as a team rather than risking being singled out for ongoing criticism. Ultimately, your company needs you all as the remaining members of staff and you will be in a stronger position if you show a united front.
Thirdly, try to shift your perspective to see this situation as a potentially interesting opportunity. Rather than regarding yourself as some sort of dogsbody, examine what tasks in your remit can potentially be either dropped or altered in some way to save time. In other words, focus on achieving the maximum outcomes without having to work extra hours. Someone with fresh eyes can usually spot ways where efficiencies can be improved. In other words, challenge the existing processes with a view to cutting sensible corners. Succeed in doing this and you will be viewed as some sort of genius by your colleagues and bosses.
It’s important while all of the above is ongoing that you consider longer-term solutions that would benefit you and your colleagues. Leaders love creative solutions and are likely to respond much more positively to you if you are offering ideas that help with the current staff shortage. This is essentially about you being proactive and taking control. Ask yourself if there is a clever way to restructure people and tasks. Is there room for hiring new, less expensive staff/trainees to do some of the more basic work? This route would leave you and your senior colleagues free to tackle more important projects and could justify you seeking a promotion and a pay rise. And you would still be saving the company money, thus acknowledging their financial difficulties.
It would be a wise move for you to keep in constant contact with someone in your HR department, ensuring they are aware if you are being subjected to unfair pressure. It is the job of HR to be objective and they have overall responsibility for your health and wellbeing. If they view your bosses’ demands as unreasonable, then it is HR’s duty to take action. Keeping this relationship professional at all times is key so you need to be careful about reporting what’s happening factually rather than with hearsay or gossip.
Be as specific as you can with concerns you have about working longer hours outside of your contract or evidential risks to the team’s mental health caused by undue stress. HR should also be able to keep you posted about the company’s long-term recruitment strategy.
Objectively, as I said right from the outset, you and your colleagues are being treated unfairly. It is simply not reasonable for your bosses to expect you all to take on the workload of the departing staff without some sort of restructuring plan or recruitment strategy. However, if you can manage to limit yourself to civilised working hours and apply some of the tactics outlined above, then you may end up turning this negative situation into a positive.
If the end result is that you continue to feel overworked, stressed out and taken for granted, then you need to consider jumping ship as your former colleagues have done. Otherwise, the cost to your mental and physical health will be high and no job is worth that. Have faith in your ability and start circulating your CV to potential employers who will treat you with the respect you deserve.
*Name has been changed
Images: Getty