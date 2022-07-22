Secondly, join forces with your departmental colleagues to ensure that, as well as the spotlight when addressing the problem to bosses, you share the burden of the actual extra work. It’s crucial to stick together as a team rather than risking being singled out for ongoing criticism. Ultimately, your company needs you all as the remaining members of staff and you will be in a stronger position if you show a united front.

Thirdly, try to shift your perspective to see this situation as a potentially interesting opportunity. Rather than regarding yourself as some sort of dogsbody, examine what tasks in your remit can potentially be either dropped or altered in some way to save time. In other words, focus on achieving the maximum outcomes without having to work extra hours. Someone with fresh eyes can usually spot ways where efficiencies can be improved. In other words, challenge the existing processes with a view to cutting sensible corners. Succeed in doing this and you will be viewed as some sort of genius by your colleagues and bosses.

It’s important while all of the above is ongoing that you consider longer-term solutions that would benefit you and your colleagues. Leaders love creative solutions and are likely to respond much more positively to you if you are offering ideas that help with the current staff shortage. This is essentially about you being proactive and taking control. Ask yourself if there is a clever way to restructure people and tasks. Is there room for hiring new, less expensive staff/trainees to do some of the more basic work? This route would leave you and your senior colleagues free to tackle more important projects and could justify you seeking a promotion and a pay rise. And you would still be saving the company money, thus acknowledging their financial difficulties.