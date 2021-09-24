Of course, workplace etiquette is important, as is politeness and clear, open communication among colleagues. But this actually proves that it’s more appropriate to send a “friendly reminder” when what you really mean is “let me tell you again in case you didn’t listen the first time”.

Yes, we may roll our eyes when on the receiving end of an “apologies for being unclear” that we know translates to “you didn’t understand what I meant,” but is the alternative – to express our instructions, no matter how blunt – really viable?

When “direct” and “confident” are so often backhanded compliments for women, no wonder we sometimes rely on passive aggression to cushion our requests.