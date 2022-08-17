Yes, it’s that time of year again – those two weeks in August where just about everyone seems to up sticks and go on their summer holidays.

Whether you’ve decided to leave the humid thunderstorms of Blighty for more exotic climes, or you’re just looking to put your feet up at home, there’s one place many of us aren’t going: the office (virtually or otherwise).

But as our work lives and home lives have become increasingly muddied over the past few years, more and more workers are determined to reclaim their holiday time as their own in the form of passive-aggressive out of office messages.