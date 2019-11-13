Attention, foodies – this woman makes hundreds of pies a day for a living

MY TYPICAL DAY…

Sees me arrive at Holborn Dining Room around 8.30am. I check my emails and the prior evening’s handover notes to see if there are any special requests for clients that day then go to The Pie Room. We make more than 200 pies per day so time is of the essence. I’m very hands-on, rolling pastry and building pies with the team or, when I have time, crafting new project dishes. The Pie Room opens at 11am so I have a mid-morning coffee with my team and run a daily briefing around 10am to make sure we’re on track with production and to see if the main kitchen needs any help before lunch service starts.

About 2.30pm, I take 20 minutes for lunch and grab something – usually a salad – from the kitchen. After that, I’ll review the ordering for the week ahead and begin working on the development of new pastry doughs and recipes. Last week, I was working on developing a mac ’n’ cheese pie, which our chef loved. So that will be on the menu next year. The final job of the day is to check The Pie Room is closed down, as the space is used as a private dining room in the evening, and that everything is in place for the late shift. I finish around 5pm.