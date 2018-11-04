“Plus-size women are being discriminated against in the workplace and it has to end“

As a student, Laura* dreamed of holding down a part-time job at a boutique. She loved fashion and getting dressed, and knew she had an eye for merchandising after years of arranging and re-arranging her and her mother’s closets.

But no matter how many applications she left at shop counters or how many managers she chatted to in-store, she never got so much as an interview. After a few months of fruitless searching she decided to give up the hope entirely and seek out a different part-time gig to pay the bills.

Laura is a plus-size woman, and she believes that her weight played a deciding factor in her inability to get a job in a fashion boutique. “Those shop assistants took one look at me and decided I wasn’t going to fit in,” she recalls to Stylist.co.uk. “Just because of my size or whatever… They probably threw my resumes straight in the bin.”

Have you ever felt immediately judged because of your size? Have you ever turned up to a job interview and had the recruiter look you up and down, immediately making a snap decision about who you are and your personality because of the way you look? Have you ever felt that your career is being hindered by the way people perceive you because of your weight? It’s called size discrimination, and it’s a very real, though rarely acknowledged, crisis in the workplace.