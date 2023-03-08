If you’ve ever typed the words ‘how to be more productive’ into Google, you’ll no doubt have come across the pomodoro technique. A productivity method designed to help break up big tasks and make work more manageable, the pomodoro technique is much-loved among productivity experts, workers and students alike. But what actually is the pomodoro technique? How does it work? And is it really as effective as its fans say it is? To find out more, we asked the experts to explain the psychology behind the pomodoro technique.

What is the pomodoro technique?

The pomodoro technique is a popular method for boosting productivity.

If you’re familiar with the Italian language, you might recognise pomodoro as the Italian word for tomato. And while the pomodoro technique has nothing to do with cooking or food, it’s not completely unrelated to the word’s culinary roots. You see, the pomodoro technique is so named because its creator, Francesco Cirillo, used a tomato-shaped timer to time his pomodoro sessions. The technique he created is incredibly simple. To practise the pomodoro technique, all you need to do is set a timer for 25 minutes, during which you focus completely on a specific task or element from your to-do list. Once that 25-minute period (known as a pomodoro) is up, you take a five-minute break before repeating the process. After four rounds, you take a longer break – usually 15-30 minutes.

How does the pomodoro technique work?

The pomodoro technique is known for boosting productivity because it helps to promote focus while allowing for periods of rest. “The method trains you to engage in short, concentrated periods of work which improve productivity,” explains Juliet Landau-Pope, a productivity coach and study skills expert. “It helps to focus attention and resist distractions because you know that you’re up against that timer – 25 minutes is long enough to make serious progress, but not long enough to get bored. “Making progress in this way really helps to reduce stress and boost motivation and confidence too. It works particularly well for people with ADHD and other forms of neurodiversity.”

The psychologist Anna Sergent also believes the pomodoro technique’s popularity is down to the way it shifts our focus away from perfection. “It’s more about consistency in working on the task than perfection,” she explains. “Each session provides a fresh start to re-evaluate your goals, and changes the perception of time from negative (as something that has been lost) to positive (as something that represents accomplishment).”

Is it always an effective way to work?

The pomodoro technique is most effective when you stick to the set break times.

It’s clear that the pomodoro technique can offer us a long list of benefits – but is it always as helpful as it’s made out to be? According to Landau-Pope and Sergent, there are potential downsides that come from using the pomodoro technique, depending on what kind of work you’re doing. For one thing, it may be slightly less helpful for people doing creative work, such as writing – and not using your breaks effectively can also cause issues. “During the breaks, it’s best not to check email or engage with social media because five minutes can easily turn into 50,” Landau-Pope points out. “Use the break to do some stretches or walk around instead.”

