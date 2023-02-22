Struggling to focus after lunch? Here’s why (and what you can do about it)

We’ve all been there. The deadlines are piling up, your to-do list is starting to resemble a novel and your inbox is overflowing – but despite all the pressure weighing down on your shoulders, you just can’t find the motivation and focus to get everything done. It’s a feeling that can strike at any time, but for many people, it’s particularly prevalent in the period just after lunch. You’ve eaten your food, taken a (well-deserved) break and settled back at your desk, but before you can think about diving back into work, you’re struck by a wave of apathy.

This, of course, isn’t ideal. So why does it happen? And is there anything you can do to alleviate it? According to Juliet Landau-Pope, a productivity coach and author of Being More Productive, the answer could lie in a phenomenon known as a “post-prandial productivity slump”. Commonly known as a food coma, this post-prandial slump can make it harder to concentrate on the tasks we have on our plate. “Some of the causes for this slump are physiological,” she explains. “You’re more likely to feel tired after eating a meal, and it’s hard to feel enthusiastic about work when your energy is flagging – it’s no wonder the siesta was invented!” The timing of the after-lunch period, when you’re halfway through the work day, can also cause your productivity levels to slump. “It’s often easier to get things done during morning hours when you’re feeling fresh and focused because the start of the day is full of possibilities,” Landau-Pope says.

You’re more likely to feel tired after eating a meal, and it’s hard to feel enthusiastic about work when your energy is flagging

“As the work day draws to a close, many of us experience a burst of productivity before downing tools. There’s nothing as motivating as a deadline. But the middle stretch of the day can be problematic, especially when it coincides with an energy dip after lunch.” It is, then, completely normal to feel a little lethargic and off your A-game after lunch – but what about when you really need to get things done? We asked Landau-Pope to share some of her top tips for overcoming the post-lunch productivity slump – here’s what she had to say.

How to boost your motivation levels after lunch

The post-lunch productivity slump isn't inevitable.

1. Get moving during your break “Boost your energy and motivation by going for a short walk or doing some exercise, preferably outdoors, immediately after eating lunch,” Landau-Pope recommends. “Even a five-minute stroll around the block will help to combat the post-prandial slump.” 2. Do something enjoyable “You may not be able to map out your entire day in advance, but if it’s possible, plan to tackle a task that you’ll enjoy when you get back to work after lunch,” she suggests. “Or, at the very least, avoid scheduling difficult or mundane activities during this time slot.” 3. Be collaborative “It can be more tempting to procrastinate when you’re working alone so plan to do something that involves company or collaboration after lunch,” Landau-Pope says. “It might be a conversation with a colleague, a meeting with your team or even just working alongside others in a shared space.”

