It’s the sort of thing that can make or break your day, isn’t it? You’ve spent hours working on a successful project, only to have your boss – yes, that same boss who’s always happy to dole out negative feedback – give it nothing more than a cursory nod of approval.

Now, we already know that the majority of leaders “vastly underestimate the power and necessity of positive reinforcement,” as per Jack Zenger and Joe Folkman’s analysis in the Harvard Business Review. And this is in spite of the fact that a 2015 Gallup survey found that 67% of employees whose managers communicated their strengths were fully engaged in their work, as compared to 31% of employees whose managers only communicated their weaknesses.

One more study, too, found that high-performing teams receive nearly six times more positive feedback than less effective teams – evidence that positive reinforcement really does help the bottom line.