Taking time off is supposed to be relaxing – but before you get the chance to sit back and unwind, you’ll likely still have plenty of admin and last-minute work dramas to deal with.

It always seems to be the way, isn’t it? No matter how much planning you do in the run-up to your annual leave, there’s always some kind of extra responsibility or forward planning that seems to sneak onto your to-do list at the very last minute.