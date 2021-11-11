Eva Sierminska, the economist behind the report said, “Our societies reward investments in physical appearance. Less attractive people must work harder and be more productive in order to achieve the same wage, whereas attractive people receive far more call-backs for interviews, indicating employers judge that plainer applicants will be less capable in their jobs.”

What is pretty privilege?

Pulchronomics – the study of the economics of physical attractiveness – is an increasingly studied field. Reports such as the above have theorised that being beautiful can make getting a job easier, make you more popular (thus giving you more social capital), and earn you a lighter sentence if you are convicted of a crime. Even as early on as the classroom, teachers have higher expectations for better-looking children, and attractive students get higher grades.

While the Equality Act 2010 makes it illegal for employers to discriminate on grounds of age, disability, gender reassignment, marriage and civil partnership, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief, sex, and sexual orientation, “attractiveness” exists as a bit of a loophole.

While it is against the law to discriminate against employees because they don’t fit the ‘image’ of the company, there is no law against employers setting minimum criteria about appearance, such as wanting someone to be smartly dressed or presentable, and recruiting on this basis.