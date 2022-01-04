One of the most frustrating parts of dealing with procrastination is just how nonsensical it seems on the outside. It may seem like a good idea in the moment, but putting something off by doing the washing up or reorganising your entire wardrobe will only lead to more stress and discomfort down the line.

It’s a lesson many of us will have learnt countless times throughout our working lives. So why, despite all of this, do we continue to do it?

New research may have the answer. While the idea that procrastination is a sign of laziness has long been rejected by psychologists, a new study published in the journal Brain And Cognition reasserts the idea that procrastination is actually a tool we use to avoid negative or unpleasant emotions like a fear of failure or anxiety – and reveals why some people are more likely to rely on this tool than others.