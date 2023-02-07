Put simply: life is far too short to be in a job you hate. “Both mentally and career-wise, it’s better to get out early and embrace the decision to leave than hold out for 12 months in a role that isn’t right,” explains Jill Cotton, careers advice expert at Glassdoor, the worldwide leader on insights into jobs and companies.

According to Cotton, while it’s good to remember that it also takes time to settle into a new job – particularly if you have moved industries or taken on different responsibilities – it’s ultimately best to trust your instincts if a job isn’t working out.

Natalie, 48, who quit her PR job last year after less than four months in the role, echoes the importance of going with your gut. “I knew it wasn’t right from the start,” she tells Stylist. “It was clear I didn’t fit and the more I tried to be a part of the culture, the more I felt I was never going to be right, and my confidence ebbed away.”

Despite it being a difficult decision to resign, Natalie says that the moment she did, she knew she’d made the right choice. “I felt relieved straight away, but then having only two people in the company say goodbye made me unsure whether to punch the air in vindication or throw up,” she shares.

For her, using her network of contacts and prioritising work-life balance was key to securing a more flexible role in which she’s now much happier. “Yes, the grass isn’t always greener on the other side, but if I hadn’t tried, I would have always wondered if there was something better out there,” she adds.