As with Lottie, eventually this can lead to an employee feeling so isolated or unappreciated that they’re forced to make the tough decision to leave a role for the sake of their mental wellbeing. Being mistreated at work can put a significant dampener on anyone’s mental health – one study reveals that workplace abuse and stress are related to poorer mental health, including sleep disorders, depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

In her job as a buyer, Sophie, 27, was constantly told in reviews that she needed to ‘do her time’ and that she wasn’t ready for a promotion or a pay rise. “Little to no goals were set or a clear path given to help me get there,” Sophie explains. “I was constantly given more tasks that were outside my job description and just expected to do them with no consideration for my very low wage. I felt like I was being used as I had been at the company for a long time and probably also because I was young and afraid to push back.” Eventually Sophie left that job feeling unappreciated, demotivated and worried for her future.

Ultimately, a manager’s number one job is to support their team and ensure each and every employee is both happy and successful at work. Whilst ‘quiet firing’ is the most recent buzz term, the idea of an employer effectively forcing an employee to resign isn’t anything new. Constructive discharge, a legal term for involuntary resignation sometimes with grounds for legal action, has been around for many years and involves an employer actively making working conditions for an employee so unpleasant that they cut their losses and quit.

Quiet firing is an umbrella term that manifests in myriad ways. If you have suspicions your manager is trying to quietly fire you, here’s what to look out for. “A lot of it is to do with a breakdown in communication,” says McLean. “If your boss doesn’t talk to you as much, doesn’t get you involved in things, you feel alienated, perhaps even talked about behind your back. You might find you’re not invited to meetings, 1:1s or personal development programmes are put on hold or cancelled, and there’s no opportunity for advancement. It can also be tied to pay, such as being denied pay rises.”