“Quiet promotions are like a double-edged sword,” says Claire Warner, founder of workplace culture and wellbeing consultancy Lift. “Many of us want to develop and progress in our careers,” she adds, “but there is a fine line between growth and development and exploitation.” Potential warning signs include being asked to be ‘a team player’ or to cover someone who is off long-term, says Victoria McLean, founder and CEO of career consultancy City CV, although, as she notes, it’s more likely that “you are just assigned additional work rather than being explicitly asked so that you don’t have the opportunity to say no”.

These sneaky promotions with none of the benefits tend to coincide with a colleague leaving and some (or all) of their role being ‘temporarily’ added to yours, in the aftermath of an organisational restructure to downsize or rationalise salary costs or during a recruitment freeze, Warner says.

In the aftermath of the Great Resignation – and as a result of the cost of living crisis having a knock-on effect on many businesses – we’re arguably faced with a perfect storm for quiet promotion. Indeed, according to JobSage’s survey, 67% of employees have absorbed the extra workload after a colleague above them left the company. “The exploitation isn’t always deliberate, but unfortunately, sometimes it is seen as an opportunity to save costs, to prevent disruption or to not ‘lose’ the staff time it takes to recruit,” Warner adds.

If you’re given new responsibilities, at first it can seem like a compliment. “Some quiet promotion boosts morale at first – you’re really pleased to have been noticed, to be deemed worthy and capable of the extra responsibility and you want the challenge,” Warner says. It’s proof too, McLean adds, that “your employer knows or thinks you can handle the extra work”. But when the extra challenge becomes permanent and with no extra recognition or reward, as Warner puts it, that morale boost can soon “turn sour”.