To Allen, meanwhile the trend is an accidental by-product of the lack of clear work-life boundaries during lockdown, and a reduced emotional investment in our work emphasises the resistance to previous expectations, such as working in an office full-time or staying late to catch up. “Often it was out of fear of not meeting the job’s requirements or even out of boredom, many people worked almost constantly and are now feeling the impact. This situation was extreme, and whenever we hit one extreme, the pendulum ultimately swings strongly in the other direction,” she says.

As such, the response to feelings of overwork, burnout and stress may be met with the hard boundaries of quiet quitting. But according to workplace psychologist Dr Audrey Tang, this change of mindset is long overdue. The data backs this up: LifeWorks Mental Health Index found that 48% of employees already report having too much to do in their working day, and over one quarter (26%) are regularly contacted after work by their managers and co-workers.

“Quiet quitting sets much-needed boundaries, which is never a bad thing,” she tells Stylist. “I’d argue that if you are doing what your job description requires of you (which formed part of your contract and thus commitment), why would you be doing more in the first place? However, the situation is often a little more complex.” As Dr Tang suggests, it’s crucial to make a distinction between those who choose to work above their job description (and have the time and energy to do so), and those who feel it is the norm within their organisations to go above and beyond without compensation. What’s more, she stresses the importance of not confusing quiet quitting with laziness or being deliberately obtuse.