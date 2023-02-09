When cynicism about your job has started to set in, it can be hard to see exactly what drew you to the role in the process, let alone work out which parts you enjoy the most (it can feel a bit like getting ’the ick’ in a relationship). To help jog your memory, it’s worth taking some time to reflect on past experiences, says Victoria McLean, CEO and founder of career consultancy City CV. “Think about previous roles or projects where you felt particularly motivated, productive and fulfilled,” she explains. “Ask yourself what it was about those experiences that made you feel that way,” and work out “what do you find most energising and motivating about those tasks or activities?”

When thinking about your strengths, you don’t have to confine yourself to the office, either. “Pay attention to your natural tendencies,” McLean suggests. “Consider the tasks or activities that you tend to gravitate towards and enjoy doing, even outside of work.” If you’re a creative type but find yourself feeling a bit stifled during the working day, have a think about how you can channel those skills – that might be through creative writing, research, generating new ideas, video editing… Or if you’re the organised one in your friendship circle, thriving off Doodle polls, planning events and masterminding trips, then there’s almost certainly a way to play to those strengths too.

Another way to work out which tasks really help you thrive is to look at what colleagues and your manager highlight in performance reviews and feedback as your strengths, says Kyte. “If others see you performing well in these responsibilities it’s worth pursuing as something that engages you. Outside opinion can also help identify strengths you might otherwise overlook.” Because we all know it’s often much easier to focus on your weaknesses than to big yourself up.