Exhausted at the end of every week? ‘Quiet weekends’ may be the solution for better work-life balance
Could front-loading your working week and taking Fridays ‘easy’ help you tackle burnout?
Hands down, a lazy weekend is my favourite. No alarms and a mid-morning natural wake up. Coffee on the sofa in my pyjamas. Maybe a mid-afternoon walk or a mooch around the shops, but no set plans and certainly nothing strenuous involved. Give me the option to chill and I’ll pick it every time.
But it’s becoming increasingly hard. ‘Living for the weekend’ is somewhat expected in your 20s and 30s; however, we don’t talk enough about the toll it’s having on our wellbeing. To make up for the hidden overtime and urgency overload in our working weeks, we try and pack every ounce of ‘fun’ we can into Saturday – which usually culminates in a huge energy slump and major case of the Sunday Scaries before we start work again on Monday. And it’s causing us to burn out.
However, something as simple as implementing ‘quiet weekends’ could be the solution for better work-life balance according to Jill Cotton, a career trends expert at Glassdoor. As she tells Stylist, a quiet weekend is when employees front-load their work to create space for a quieter end of the week.
“For those with a traditional Monday-to-Friday schedule, this often means clearing Fridays of long meetings, hard deadlines, highly collaborative activities or tasks that can’t be completed in a day. And for those with the flexibility to work from home, Fridays are a popular choice as they begin to wind down for the weekend,” she explains.
Unlike quiet quitting, quiet weekends aren’t about scraping by and doing the bare minimum to avoid losing your job, Cotton says. Instead, quiet weekends are purposefully structured to maximise your productivity during the week while putting yourself in a great position to enjoy the weekend.
How to implement ‘quiet weekends’ into your working week
We know that days off from work are crucial for maintaining good mental health. However, if you step into the weekend still wired from a stressful week, two days may not be enough to decompress and switch off from your job.
“The tasks saved for the quiet Friday often need specific focus or extra headspace and can be completed alone,” says Cotton. Therefore, when done right, quiet weekends can be a clever tactic for employees to protect their work-life balance and get the most out of their job.
Indeed, quiet weekends can help employees sign off fully at the end of their working week, protecting their precious days off and allowing them to recharge and bring their best selves back to work after the weekend.
However, Cotton warns that treating quiet weekends like a day off is a big no-no. If you are uncontactable and appear less productive on a particular day of the week, co-workers and your boss may question your commitment to the role.
Instead, own the fact that you want to create a work-life balance that is right for you and works for your employer. Set up a time to talk to your boss about your needs and work together to create a schedule that suits both parties.
Images: Getty