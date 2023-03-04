Hands down, a lazy weekend is my favourite. No alarms and a mid-morning natural wake up. Coffee on the sofa in my pyjamas. Maybe a mid-afternoon walk or a mooch around the shops, but no set plans and certainly nothing strenuous involved. Give me the option to chill and I’ll pick it every time.

But it’s becoming increasingly hard. ‘Living for the weekend’ is somewhat expected in your 20s and 30s; however, we don’t talk enough about the toll it’s having on our wellbeing. To make up for the hidden overtime and urgency overload in our working weeks, we try and pack every ounce of ‘fun’ we can into Saturday – which usually culminates in a huge energy slump and major case of the Sunday Scaries before we start work again on Monday. And it’s causing us to burn out.