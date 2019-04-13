Quiz: what’s your work-life balance type?

Updated in April 2020: How many times have you skipped your lunchbreak? Do you log in to check your work emails when you’re on holiday? How often do you find yourself too exhausted to cook after a tiring day at the office? And have you ever missed your mum’s birthday, or fended off calls from your friends, because you’re working late again?

Now, with the outbreak of coronavirus, many of us are being advised or forced to work from home full time. And, while working from home is undoubtedly a privilege, there’s no denying that, in these circumstances, a good work-life balance is even more difficult to maintain.

There’s no need to take our work home because our work is always at home. It’s easier than ever to log in after-hours because our laptops are right there. And why take a lunch-break when there’s absolutely nowhere to go?

As reported in April 2019: There’s no denying that the demands of the modern workplace are tough, made even more so by the fact we now have access to technology which allows us to be logged in to the office wherever we are in the world. So it makes sense that one of the best ways to protect your mental health against work-related stress is to ensure you have a healthy work-life balance.