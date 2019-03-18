Charlotte Fritz, one of the study’s co-authors and associate professor of industrial-organisational psychology at Portland State University, explains that how employees reattach to work will vary from person to person, job to job, and even day to day. You might find it helpful to think about specific tasks you need to achieve that day while eating breakfast or in the shower, she says. Alternatively, you could mentally run through a conversation with your supervisor during your commute, or go over your to-do list while waiting in line at Pret.

Taking these simple steps before starting work can help us “activate” our work-related goals, the study’s authors say. According to motivated action theory – a psychological model that explains why we behave in certain ways in the workplace – professional goals are triggered, or activated, when we notice gaps between where we are and where we’d like to be. Once we’ve spotted these gaps, we can then take steps to close them.

Fritz explains that activating work-related goals through reattachment “then further creates positive experiences which allow people to be more engaged at work”.

“We know that detachment from work during non-work hours is important because it creates positive outcomes like higher life satisfaction and lower burnout,” she says. “Now we need to think about helping people mentally reconnect to work at the beginning of their work shift or day so they can create positive outcomes during their work day and be immersed in their work. It’s not enough to just show up.”