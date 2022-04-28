Going into a job interview can be a nerve-racking experience.

From wondering whether we’ve answered all the questions correctly to frantically reciting stats about the organisation we want to work for, it’s easy to get in our own heads about our performance and our ability to show why we deserve to get this coveted role.

But why don’t we spend just as much time wondering whether the job is the right fit for us? After all, it’s so easy to think about being the best fit for the company but what if this company isn’t right for us?

Being able to decipher whether a role or company is the next best move can be tricky in a world that doesn’t leave room for us to say ‘no’ to opportunities but instead encourages us to constantly jump and yell ‘yes’ at what is presented to us. But there are job red flags to look out for during the interview process and we’ve spoken to five career experts about the biggest ones to keep an eye out for.