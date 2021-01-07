1) Meetings never finish on time

Everyone goes into the Zoom meeting with the best intentions, but then… well, someone’s dog will wander into the background and everyone will want to say hello to it. Or someone will spot another person eating and ask what they’re munching on, prompting a 20-minute tangent about everyone’s favourite flavour crisp. (Incidentally, this writer is as basic as they come, and would like to make it known that hers is salt & vinegar).

2) And on that note…

Everyone knows what everyone has eaten for breakfast, what they’re planning for lunch, what snacks they’re considering, and even what they’re hoping to rustle up for dinner. Because, yeah, food is a big talking point at the moment. It might even be the talking point of lockdown. Go figure.