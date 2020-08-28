However, this idyllic picture is not quite as easy to achieve as it sounds. Thanks to tax complications and visa restrictions, it’s important to check out exactly what you are and aren’t allowed to do before you jet off, laptop in hand.

Do I need to tell my boss if I want to work from home abroad?

Absolutely. The trickiest thing about working from another country is how it could change the tax you or your company pays. For example, if your job involves making big decisions for your company or involves any legal work such as reviewing contracts then the country you’re staying in could argue that your company has set up a mini establishment there, which would mean they could locally tax you. This could also apply if other people from your workplace have the same idea and you both want to stay in Paris, for example. With two people from the same British company basing themselves for a number of weeks or months in the same place, and doing UK work there, then the French government could argue that you have a new French office which would obviously have implications.

Will I have to pay tax in the country I’m working in?

Possibly, yes. In Britain you can be considered a visitor UK tax resident if you stay and work here for as little as 46 days, so you need to check what the rules are for the country you’d like to work in. Whatever the local rules are, they will probably depend on how many days a year you’re planning to stay there, so the shorter amount of time you’re planning on enjoying your working holiday, the better.