If you’ve even so much as glanced at social media of late, you’ll no doubt know that columnist Richard Littlejohn has penned an article headlined “one person’s working from home is another’s P45.”

The piece, understandably, caused frustration on social media, as it insists that “idle” workers are “climbing over each other to fill their faces with state-subsidised chicken and chips at Nando’s, while at the same time pretending to be too frightened to turn up for work.”

Damning claims, it seems. Until, of course, you reach the 25th paragraph of Littlejohn’s essay, in which he attempts to breeze past the fact that he himself has been WFH for almost three decades.