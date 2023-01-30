“Should I stay or should I go?”

It’s a question many of us ask ourselves when it comes to the world of work.

Whether it’s moving to a role with better opportunities for progression or making a complete career change, there is a lot of excitement that can come from leaving a job where you are unhappy and finally embarking on something new.

But the possibility of doing this also means facing new challenges and risks. This fear often results in people staying in a job longer than they should, and in an economy where job insecurity is rising along with the cost of living, the idea of leaving any permanent form of employment is enough to keep people in positions they probably should’ve left a long time ago.

If you ever wondered how to describe this tricky space, a new workplace trend has defined it perfectly – and it’s called ‘resenteeism’.