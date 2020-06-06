There have been countless uncertainties since the coronavirus outbreak, but one thing we can be sure of is that this whole experience is going to change the way we work in the future. Flexible working is potentially going to have new laws around it, as employees and employers alike have realised the benefits of it. And many businesses are looking at continuing to let employees work remotely instead of going into the office, even when lockdown fully lifts.

But a new survey by Totaljobs.com has found that nearly half of us actually don’t have a clue about what our employers intend to do next about returning to work safely after the pandemic.