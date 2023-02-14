“Do you find yourself clock-watching as the end of the workday approaches, counting down until finish time? Are Monday mornings a particular grind as you find it difficult to motivate yourself to get going because nothing feels challenging or stimulating? If so, you might be experiencing rust-out,” explains Sharon Peake, founder of gender equality consultancy Shape Talent.

According to Peake, when we are in roles that provide the right level of immersion and stimulation in our work, we experience a phenomenon called ‘flow’, where the level of challenge of the work aligns with our capability and motivation and we become completely absorbed in our work, leading to a sense of wellbeing and positive energy connected with our job. With burnout, the demands of the role exceed our time, ability and resources, however, and when the demands of the role are lower than our skills and ability, we can experience boredom, frustration and, ultimately, rust-out.

Rust-out is also more likely to affect women than men due to the unique workplace barriers that women experience, such as the double burden of paid and unpaid (domestic) work. This often leads highly capable and experienced women to return to work part-time, working at a lower level of responsibility after maternity leave, or even opting out of the workforce.