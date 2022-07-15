While you are travelling, meeting new and different people, stimulating your brain with inevitable adventures, or behaving irresponsibly (a little bit badly even), you can do some serious soul-searching about what it is you’re looking for.

While you’re soaking up sensational sunsets in different cultures, away from the stresses of daily routines back home, you can spend time communing with your inner self. That might all sound a bit ‘woo woo’ but the gift of a six-month sabbatical is exactly the right time to do a bit of navel-gazing. You have the chance to embark on a voyage of self-discovery and you should start by considering questions such as: What were your dreams before you entered the world of work? How far is your fantasy from your reality? How would you like to be talked about in your wedding speeches? If you’re thinking of becoming a parent at some point, how do you want your children to see you?

These are all enormous, philosophical, terrifying questions that are probably blowing your mind right now as they would anyone. But this is exactly the sort of emotional territory you should be exploring when on your travels. Your twenties are almost over and you’re planning an imminent wedding. Right there is the definition of an emotional crossroads. In the last decade, you’ve left school/further education, met your future partner and succeeded in a career you’re uncertain about pursuing.

Your feet have barely touched the ground as you’ve been busy living a pretty full and grown-up life. That’s all a credit to you but you have earned the right to take your foot off the pedal and be a bit carefree. Soul-searching is what’s on the menu for you. You’ve been given the chance to cast off your ennui in exchange for a wonderful adventure while getting the chance to view your life from a range of new angles.