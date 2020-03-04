Safe In The City: meet the woman helping you get home safely

Jillian Kowalchuk, 34, created Safe & The City, an app that finds users the safest route to their destination. She lives in east London with her friend.

MY ALARM GOES OFF…

At 5.45am. I go straight into a 15-minute guided meditation using the Insight Timer app. I try to visualise the day ahead and manifest positivity and gratitude. Then I’ll head to the gym or out for a run to kickstart my brain. I’ll be home by 7.15am, grab a smoothie and get ready while listening to Drake. I tend to wear business casual in the office.

MY COMMUTE IS…

On some form of public transport. I’m hoping in the summer I’ll be able to get on the bike.

I’M RESPONSIBLE FOR…

Everything, as the founder. I make sure that we invest the right time, energy and resources into ensuring the company thrives. Safe & The City is a navigation app that has the ability to recall information about the routes users feel safest in and alert them when they reach areas police have flagged with high levels of street crime. It also has quick access to the emergency services.