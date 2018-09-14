This is what it’s really like to run a shoppable digital magazine

Michelle Lu, 32, is the co-founder of shoppable digital magazine Semaine. She lives between Paris and London

MY ALARM GOES OFF…

At 7am and I snooze until 7.30am. Then, I meditate, do yoga and listen to [American non-profit radio station] NPR. If I’m in Paris,I’ll go to Rose Bakery to grab coffee and breakfast – usually some fruit or a croissant – and run through my Feedly app to get the news. Most days I wear vintage jeans and a blouse.

I’M RESPONSIBLE FOR…

Running the online platform Semaine. We take readers inside a different tastemaker’s world every week to explore their passions and style – we’ve worked with the model Naomi Shimada, the polymath Miranda July and the chef Ruth Rogers to name a few. Everything you see is shoppable. I look after the content side, which involves everything from commissioning features to overseeing video scripts.

I GOT THE JOB…

By collaborating with a colleague. I travelled around the world with photographer Mario Testino as his creative producer, and my business partner, Georgina, worked in his studio too. I left after three years and we launched Semaine in 2015. Raising the capital was tough – most investors we met told us to forget about it. But we made a test film and convinced six of them to take a chance on us. We didn’t accept advertising for a year because we wanted to establish our voice first.