Serena Williams’ emotional reaction to losing is actually pretty relatable

Naomi Osaka just beat Serena Williams in the Australian Open semi-final. This means that Osaka has reached the final (if she wins it will be her fourth Grand Slam title), while Williams’ quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title has come to an end.

Of course, it’s so exciting to see a talent like Osaka continue to set the court on fire, but there is also a lot of speculation over Williams’ future in tennis. And the champion’s reaction to losing the match illustrates a career difficulty that most of us understand.