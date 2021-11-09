Beyond the day-to-day responsibilities, one of the most stressful parts of any job is navigating the social side of the workplace. No matter how well you get along with your colleagues, knowing how to communicate your wants and needs in a clear and effective way can be a challenge – especially when it comes to setting boundaries.

As easy as it is to talk about the benefits of setting boundaries and establishing a clear work/life divide, standing up for what you want isn’t always so simple.

While many of us understand how important it is to log off on time, not answer emails outside of hours and get some space from work on the weekends, pushing back against the colleagues and systems which get in the way of these boundaries can be an anxiety-inducing prospect – especially if you fear being seen as ‘difficult’.