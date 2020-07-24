For many women, one of the small pleasures of the last few months (and goodness knows, we’ve had to take the wins where we can) has been the reduction in appearance-based pressures. Fashion and beauty can be joyful, creative modes of self-expression, but they can also be burdensome and oppressive if we feel obliged to live up to certain standards – whether those standards are explicit, such as formal workplace dress codes, or implicit, such as the unstated expectation that we’ll wear make-up in the office.

Modern home working, in contrast, has allowed us all to experience the delights of attending meetings in tracksuit bottoms or skipping mascara for weeks at a time. That is, at least in theory.