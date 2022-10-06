What does a workplace mentor look like? Someone who gives advice and helps you put out fires or someone who can help you reach the next stage of your career and put you in touch with those who will help you get there.

The answer is all of the above and more, but according to the Pew Research Center, 63% of women have never had a formal mentor. And it’s clear that they’re missing out, as statistics from February 2022 indicate that 90% of workers who have a mentor report being happy in their job and that employees who are involved in mentoring programmes have a 50% higher retention rate than those not involved.

So while the value of mentorship is clear, how can the gap be bridged?